Quyon Legion Kitchen Party packs the house and fills coffers

Carol Byrne posing with the unique fundraising game, “bra pong”.

Connor Lalande

Quyon March 11, 2023

With Irish melodies echoing throughout the tightly packed room and patrons clad in their finest green attire, the Quyon Legion celebrated the arrival of St. Patrick’s Day with their annual Kitchen Party this past Saturday. Attendees gathered from throughout the region to enjoy some cold beverages and good company during an event that was equal parts social gathering and fundraiser.

An event with no entrance fee, those in attendance were met with - and often participated in - rapturous renditions of popular Irish songs. Along with many boisterous singing voices, a bass, guitars, fiddles and a mandolin helped to combine the many harmonies into an energizing refrain.

As music filled the air, attendees socialized and played “bra pong”. A homemade, carnival-like game, participants would pay a fee to bounce ping-pong balls off the ground in hopes of landing them in one of the cups of bras attached to a cardboard backdrop. Each bra had a numerical value assigned to it and participants would receive raffle tickets to win prizes based on their score. Prizes included golf clubs and Ottawa Senators merchandise that were donated by Aylmer Liquidation Centre and several other anonymous donors.

Quyon Legion branch President, Vikki Stanley, said that fundraisers like the Kitchen Party were crucial in keeping the branch operating and continuing to support veterans.

“Everything we do is to raise money for the branch, to keep the doors open.”

Event attendee and longtime legion member, Carol Byrne, said that the Legion was very dear to her heart and that she was glad to see such support for it during events like the Kitchen Party.

“It’s been here for so many years that it’s a fixture in town,” said Byrne. “It means a lot to the community and they know that the legion does a lot for the community.”

A packed house at the annual Quyon Legion Kitchen Party.