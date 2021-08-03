Quyon library gets crafty

Before the pandemic, the Quyon library was a gathering place for many Quyon community members. Residents would regularly visit the library to browse collections and borrow books. Though the library was able to arrange contact-free book pick up to account for COVID-19 restrictions, the social aspect of the library was missing for many residents.

The Quyon library held its first in-person kids craft night in over a year last Thursday.

