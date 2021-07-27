Quyon library makes reading an outdoor affair

To combat this problem, the Quyon library in partnership with the TD summer club created an outdoor story walk so children and their parents can enjoy a book outdoors where social distancing is possible.

During the past year’s lockdowns, the residents of Quyon were not able to visit the library.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca