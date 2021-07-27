Quyon library makes reading an outdoor affair

Eva Baldi
Quyon July 22, 2021
During the past year’s lockdowns, the residents of Quyon were not able to visit the library.
To combat this problem, the Quyon library in partnership with the TD summer club created an outdoor story walk so children and their parents can enjoy a book outdoors where social distancing is possible.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca