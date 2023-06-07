Quyon spring market proceeds to help St. Mary’s elementary

Eva Baldi Quyon June 3, 2023 Vendors and community members gathered at the Quyon Community Center on Saturday for the first spring market fundraiser for St. Mary’s elementary school. The market featured a barbeque, a bake sale, a raffle, and twelve vendors. The event was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed to early June due to flooding. Event organizer Meagan McCann explained that the event lost nearly half of its vendors with the change of date. Despite this, everyone seemed in good spirits with children enjoying the park, the splash pad, and face painting. McCann said the proceeds from renting tables to vendors will go towards improvements at St. Mary’s, while proceeds from the raffle will be used by the grade six class to pay for their graduation activities throughout June.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca