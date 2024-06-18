Quyon to Otter Lake and back

Paul Desjardins and Phil Dagenais organized a guided ATV tour of the Pontiac on Saturday as a fundraiser for the Soldier On program of the Canadian Armed Forces Transition Group, and they hope to see it become a tradition in the region. Soldier On is an initiative of the Canadian Armed Forces striving to improve the quality of life and aid in the recovery of members of the forces who have fallen ill or become injured. Since 2007, Soldier On has supported over 12,000 ill and injured members using sport and physical recreation activities to enable social support, build confidence, help members realize their full potential and enhance overall well-being. Both Desjardins and Dagenais have previously participated in fundraising rides for Soldier On in Ontario and decided to bring things closer to home. Almost 100 people registered for the guided tour, which took off from Gavan’s Hotel in Quyon at 10 a.m. on Saturday, leading riders down various paths on the official FQCQ (The Fédération Québécoise des Clubs Quads) network of trails to Otter Lake and back, never taking the . . .

