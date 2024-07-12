Quyon’s Truck and Tractor Pull gets muddy

The annual Quyon Truck and Tractor Pull roared to life on Saturday, drawing crowds from near and far to witness the show. Held at the Quyon community grounds, the event combined the thrill of competition with the warmth of community spirit, showcasing the power of modified trucks and tractors in a friendly yet fierce contest. “This used to be the biggest event in the area,” said organizer Kerry-Lynn O’Connell of the Quyon Tractor and Truck Pull Association. “We just wanted to bring it back to this amazing community.”​​ The heart of the event is the tractor pull itself, where participants hook their vehicles to a weighted sled and pull it down the track. The further they go, the heavier the sled becomes, testing the power and endurance of both machine and driver. “So boys and their toys, they build modified trucks and tractors. There’s some street . . .

