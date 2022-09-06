Raising over $9,000 in honour of Cindy Smiley

Zainab Al-Mehdar

Shawville Sept 1, 2022

At around 7 p.m. on Thursday the Shawville Fair kicked off its opening and invited local politicians to give a few words.

The Mayor of Shawville Bill McCleary wished everyone a good time at the fair. Ed Walsh, Jane Toller, André Fortin, also spoke giving thanks to the incredible work the board has put into organizing this event. Laura Mayhew was also invited to the stage, were she spoke on her love of agriculture and how excited she was to be a part of the fair as this year’s ambassador. She ended her speech with inviting everyone to come find her and her colleges in their grey polos for any animal questions.

Vaughan Bastien, the fair president said a few words then passed the mic over to Mavis Hanna, a member of the board and a close friend of Cindy Smiley, who was being honoured that evening.

During her speech Hanna talked about her friendship to the late Smiley and her great contribution to the fair.

Hanna also presented Smiley’s family the 2022 dedicated service award on behalf of Smiley that evening.

The auction was by far the most thrilling part of the evening run by well known auctioneer Revel Stewart who got the audience excited and ready to bid.

One of the most expensive items was won by Wendy Morrison Childs, who was a long time friend of Smiley. Childs shared that she has known Smiley since they were in high school, they planned trips and bought a home together. Being there was very important to her, she said.

“I heard about it and I knew I had to come and just be a part of it,” said Childs. The lantern was sold for $1,175.

“We are really happy with how the auction turned out because we think it was a great celebration of the previous successes that Cindy had accomplished and we were glad to follow in her footsteps,” said Hanna.

The auction had over 10 different items. They were able to raise a total of $9,630.

Zainab Al-Mehdar, The Equity

All smiles, Wendy Morrison Childs stands with her lantern which was sold for $1,175 at the auction.