Ray Harris to play The Little Red Wagon Winery this weekend

Connor Lalande Pontiac May 1, 2023 The Little Red Wagon Winery will be welcoming musician Ray Harris this upcoming Saturday evening. Harris, who hails from Charteris, will be playing his third show at the winery. Accompanied by fellow musicians Steve Donnelly on the standup base, John Cormier on guitar and Tom Pechloff playing the piano, the evening promises to be a spectacular blend of food, drink and music. Harris, who describes his music as “Ameri-Canadiana”, says he always relishes the opportunity to play at The Little Red Wagon Winery, as the crowds are receptive and respectful. “You can hear a pin drop when you’re playing,” said Harris. “They’re listening to the words. They’re not playing pool. They’re not talking. They’re sitting there and listening. It’s really satisfying because some of my songs deal with growing up in the Pontiac and you know they will understand the references.” Tickets for the event can be purchased at The Little Red Wagon Winery at http://www.littleredwagonwinery.com/.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca