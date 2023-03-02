RBC Skate Day held in Shawville

Brett Thoms Shawville February 4, 2023 The second RBC Skate Day was held in the Shawville Arena last sunday. The first event was held 2019, and though planned

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca