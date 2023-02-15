I sat in a meeting physically, but my mind was miles away. Earlier that morning my doggy had disappeared from view on our morning walk. I called and called but there was no response. As my imagination took over, I envisioned the worst. Suddenly, over a large mound of snow, he re-appeared. It was then that I saw the reason for his disobedience. He had caught his foot in his halti. Normally when that happens he just lies down and waits for me to set him free. But this time, he was out of sight. Hobbling on three feet, he finally reached me, trembling, obviously frightened. I got his paw loose and we headed home. Never again, I thought to myself, will I leave that halti on while he is loose. Sadly, I made it worse by my thoughts of doom and gloom. What we think and what fits with reality can be very different. The problem? Negative thoughts. God says in Philippians, whatever is true … think on these things. Before we make a case out of an event, wait until all the facts are in and then go from there. It’s much easier to live with reality than every vain imagining

