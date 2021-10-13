Recognizing 16 years of community service

Carole St-Aubin

Clarendon October 7, 2021

As Mayor John Armstrong walks away from his position on Clarendon council, he takes with him many fond memories from his 16 years of service to his community.

Armstrong said he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife of 55 years, Marlie (née Sinclair) and his daughters Janet, Lori and Ruth, their husbands, and his four grandchildren.

After working at the pulp and paper mill in Portage du Fort for 37 years, Armstrong said he was urged by Jack Lang, who was the mayor at the time, to run for office and he was elected councillor.