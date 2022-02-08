Regulator recommends approval of giant waste dump.

Zainab Al-Mehdar Pontiac Feb. 03, 2022 Citizen groups vow to fight to put a pause on the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) licensing hearings that could possibly lead to the approval of a near-surface disposal facility (NSDF) in Chalk River. On Feb. 3 a citizens’ group put out a press release highlighting the . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca