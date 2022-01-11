Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Members of the Bristol Fire Department were on hand to accept a donation from Bristol Auto Performance. Riley MacGregor and Cecil Hodgins donated $5,000 dollars to go towards the rescue boat project. Pictured left to right, Ken Bernard, Riley MacGregor, Cecil Hodgins, Robert Walls, Darlene Wiggins and Tracey Moore.
News Top Story 

Rescue Boat Project full steam ahead with donation

Liz Draper

Zainab Al-Mehdar
Bristol Jan.10, 2022
Bristol Auto Performance donated $5,000 towards fundraising efforts of the Bristol Fire Department helping them reach their goal of purchasing the water rescue boat. The fundraiser started on . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca