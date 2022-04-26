Residence Meilleur gets a break over $30,000: Resolution to rescind repayment passes after heated debate

Brett Thoms Pontiac April 20 2022 The Council of Mayors voted 15-to-3 at Wednesday’s public meeting to rescind a resolution requesting Residence Meilleur repay a $30,000 grant, which was originally passed on March 27, 2020. The vote came after a long debate, which saw arguments over proper procedure, conflict of interest rules and the legality of the move. Residence Meilleur is a not-for-profit retirement residence in L’Isle aux Allumettes. It was named in honour of late notable resident Fred Meilleur. As THE EQUITY reported last week, the dispute over the $30,000, which was part of a total $180,00 Residence Meilleur received from the MRC starting in 2016, originally seemed to hinge on whether the money was an overpayment of a . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca