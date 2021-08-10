Retirement home set to open in Portage du Fort

The Manoir Meril aims to be a senior’s independent living facility where residents can come and go on their own terms, but also not have to worry about chores such as laundry and preparing meals, which will be handled by staff.

Born out of the former Auberge Mont Blanc motel, a new retirement home is set to open in Portage du Fort in the fall.

