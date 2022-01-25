Rising to the climate challenge

Pontiac MP Sophie Chatel is hoping to hear from local farmers when she convenes public consultations on sustainable agriculture in early February. This will be the first of several themes being considered in the elaboration of her initiative Towards a Green and Prosperous Pontiac that she launched late last year. A vision paper released by the MP in November foresees 2030 as a turning point when the world will shift from reliance on carbon-based energy to a green economy. The paper argues that we either align . . .

