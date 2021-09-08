Runaway cow makes its way down the midway

Julien St-Jean
Shawville Sept. 4, 2021
During Saturday’s beef division cattle show, a cow broke away from its handler and made its way through the midway, making it as far as the fence near the front entrance of the Fair.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca