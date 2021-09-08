Runaway cow makes its way down the midway

During Saturday’s beef division cattle show, a cow broke away from its handler and made its way through the midway, making it as far as the fence near the front entrance of the Fair.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca