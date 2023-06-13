SADC Pontiac annual meeting held in Chapeau

Connor Lalande Chapeau June 8, 2023 La Société d’aide au développement des collectivités (SADC) de Pontiac held its annual meeting at Harrington Hall in Chapeau on June 8. SADC Pontiac is a federally-funded economic development organization that works to “stimulate the local economy and promote business development in rural regions.” According to its brochure, SADC Pontiac serves business within the MRC Pontiac and the Municipality of Pontiac Approximately 30 community members and entrepreneurs attended the event. SADC Pontiac annual meeting had a celebratory tone, with Director General Rhonda Perry speaking to . . .

