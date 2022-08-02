Sand Bay Fun Days return

Brett Thoms Sand Bay July 31, 2022 Starting in 2020 as a way to hold community events that also maintained social distance, the Sand Bay Association put on the now annual Sand Fun Days over the weekend. It all kicked off on Saturday morning with races on both land and the water, a demonstration of the new Bristol Fire Boat, and other events. In the evening the association held a . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca