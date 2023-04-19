Scandiffio investigation ongoing

Connor Lalande Pontiac April 11, 2023 The investigation into the disappearance of Michael Scandiffio is ongoing and police are continuing to solicit the public for information on his whereabouts. Last seen on October 1, 2022 at approximately 8 p.m. in Ladysmith, Scandiffio was reported to be traveling to the Otter Lake area in a black 2017 Ford Escape vehicle with an Ontario License plate reading BNXP701. After being reported as missing, officers from Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and MRC de Pontiac went door-to-door in the area and conducted a fly-over using an SQ helicopter as part of their investigation. According to police, while no current search efforts are being undertaken, the public is still being asked to come forward with any information they may have regarding Scandiffio’s whereabouts and what may have led to his disappearance. Scandiffio is reported to stand 5’11’ and weigh 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. Scandiffio was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt and a red Raptors cap. Information relating to the ongoing Scandiffio case can be confidentially provided to police using the SQ’s Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.

