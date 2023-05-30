Eva Baldi Pontiac May 29, 2023 Bus drivers continue to be on strike, but relief for parents and guardians is on its way. The bus drivers union has been on strike since May 1 pending the negotiation of their contract. Transportation companies have recently agreed to enter mediation with the union. According to a union representative, the most recent attempts at conciliation have not led to a resolution as the transportation companies have not changed their offer in negotiation. This stalemate has led the Western Quebec School Board (WQSB) and The Center de services scolaire des Hauts-Bois-de-l’Outaouais (CSSHBO) to take the necessary steps in compensating parents who pay for and utilize the bus service for driving their children to and from school. Parents who file for compensation with the WQSB will receive $10 a day if they travel between zero and 13.9 kilometers, $20 a day if they travel over 14 kilometers and an additional 50 per cent if they’re traveling to two different schools with different schedules. Parents with children attending schools managed by CSSHBO are asked to calculate their kilometers, and fill out a form on Fridays to be compensated $0.52 per kilometer. Both school boards understand that this strike is a source of stress for students and families, so they are hoping to lighten the load until a permanent solution can be reached.

