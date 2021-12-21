School raises funds for local family

Carole St-Aubin

Shawville Dec. 22

Dr. S.E. McDowell School organized fundraising events in support of a local family who were recently impacted by a severe vehicle accident.

In October, a coin drive was held at the school as a first fundraising event. “It went really well, it was really successful,” said Pre-K teacher, Gillian Patenaude, “we raised $1,800 in just one day, and that was just kids bringing in coins from home.”

“Now with the holiday season upon us we were certainly still concerned about this family,” said Patenaude, “so we decided to organize a second event to help them get through the holidays as well as the challenges of normal life that are present in a situation like this.”

Though the school would normally organize a food drive at this time of the year, this year they decided to concentrate on this family within their school system, who were still in need of support.

As of Dec. 17, Patenaude told THE EQUITY with pride, “We were hoping to reach $10,000 and we’re almost there.”

The school community decided to approach local business owners and retailers in an attempt to raise funds to show their continued support for this family. They came up with the idea of offering two great prizes that will be raffled off.

The first, a children’s tree, includes the following generously donated gifts:

A kitchen play set from Stedman’s V&S, a Hot Wheels play set from Canadian Tire, a puppy dog stuffy and pajamas from Giant Tiger, a red fleece throw, a party speaker, a mini air hockey table, a PC Charity Bear from Joanne's Valu-Mart, a hot chocolate set from FamiliPrix, a Spiderman activity book, a puzzle, Crayola markers, a creative loom toy, as well as assorted candy and treats.

The second, an adult tree, included the following variety of donations:

An FXR long sleeve logo tee and cap from Campbell’s Polaris, a $100 gift certificate from Serenity Spa, a hot chocolate, mug, candle, hot chocolate bombs and fudge from Joanne’s Valu-Mart, Corkcicle wine glasses and a water bottle from Jolie Folie, a gift basket from the Little Red Wagon Winery, handmade soaps from Perfectly Pure, a $50 gift certificate from Dubeautique, a Christmas serving dish from White Buffalo, a blanket and pillow cases from WA Hodgins, one cubic yard tote of mulch from Mountain View Turf, two caps from Bait Bin, Café latte set and Cucina kitchen pair from FamiliPrix, a leather wallet and gloves from Shawville Shoe Store, two fleece throws , Craft Brew glasses, and a gift basket from Yannick Lasalle.

“We’ve had a groundswell of support from businesses that literally opened the door and were so generous in donating money, gifts or services, it was really amazing,” said Patenaude.