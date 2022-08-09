Screen time

Anyone born into this world now or in the past 20 years will grow up very familiar with screens in all sizes and shapes. They will most likely be holding one from infancy age and will become very aware of all its functions amazingly quick – quicker than us. They will not only learn through touching it on their own but also through watching those they love interact with it. This is a fact of life. This is what life has become. We work on screens, we socialize on screens, we shop on screens, we network on screens and we have entertainment on screens and we have them with us all the time. I can’t say that I think our generation is doing it right. In my opinion, the switch from a . . .

