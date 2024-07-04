Second annual Pontiac Country Festival hits Quyon fairgrounds

Hundreds of people descended on Quyon to attend the second annual Pontiac Country Festival over the weekend and celebrate all things country.

There were various equestrian events including a horse pull and an obstacle course, an artisan market, a car and truck show, and a full slate of musicians playing country and bluegrass tunes throughout the weekend.

Jacques Prud’Homme, groundskeeper of the Quyon municipal park and attendee of the festival, enjoyed the great musical acts throughout the weekend.

“It’s been great music. We had Gail Gavan, Nancy Denault, and the tent has been full.”

The weather was wet, but music fans were able to stay dry in the tents where the concerts were being played.

Some festival attendees brought their own tents and RVs and set up in Quyon’s municipal park, where they could stay the entire weekend for only $10.

This year, the festival fell on the Canada Day long weekend, and the organizers collaborated with the Quyon Community Association to offer a Canada Day parade and fireworks.

Pontiac Equestrian Association president Andrea Goffart organized an equestrian versatility challenge that happened Sunday morning, a first for the festival.

“It was the idea of Shannon Townsend from Hendricktown Farm in Aylmer,” Goffart said. “She was the judge and the mastermind of bringing this particular race.”

The event featured 12 obstacles, each of which had to be completed in 30 seconds.

Goffart said this versatility challenge event is more common in the United States, but she wanted to bring it to the Pontiac to allow for equal participation from riders of all styles.

“That’s why we ran that – so it could be more inclusive from all the people involved in equestrian activities in the area,” she said.

Goffart said the event drew participants from across the Outaouais and Eastern Ontario, and she hopes to bring the competition back as a staple of future Country Fests.

According to the festival’s Facebook page, organizers received contributions from the MRC des Collines-de-l‘Outaouais and Pontiac MNA André Fortin to fund the festival’s offerings.

This is the festival’s second year under this name. Previously, the Quyon JamFest was held around this time of year, but the organizing committee disbanded in 2023, after 20 years.

Claire Pasch of Ladysmith makes her way around a series of challenges designed to test the ability of both horse and rider at the versatile equestrian challenge Sunday morning in Quyon. B Trent Hodgins and his mom Morgan Lance navigate the lead-line at the versatile equestrian challenge Sunday morning.

