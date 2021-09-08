Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Local politicians and owner cut the ribbon for the official opening of Manoir Meril in Portage du Fort. Left to right: Portage du Fort Director General Lisa Dagenais, Mayor Lynne Cameron, co-owners Marie-Anne Jolicoeur and Pierre Jolicoeur, Pontiac Warden Jane Toller and MNA André Fortin.
Local politicians and owner cut the ribbon for the official opening of Manoir Meril in Portage du Fort. Left to right: Portage du Fort Director General Lisa Dagenais, Mayor Lynne Cameron, co-owners Marie-Anne Jolicoeur and Pierre Jolicoeur, Pontiac Warden Jane Toller and MNA André Fortin.
News 

Seniors have a new home in the Pontiac

Jorge Maria ,

Jorge Maria

Portage du Fort  Sept. 3, 2021 

A long-term independent care facility, Manoir Meril, officially opened last Friday in Portage du Fort.

It becomes the second facility in the entirety of the Pontiac MRC, something politicians on hand for the ribbon-cutting were keenly aware of. 

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca