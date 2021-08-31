Shaky start for vaccination passports

Jorge Maria

Pontiac Sept. 1, 2021

Quebec’s new vaccine passport system goes online today after a few hiccups in its initial rollout.

Several weeks ago, citizens of Quebec that have been double-vaccinated should have received a QR code via email or text message.

Some initial media reports from outside the province suggested that the supplementary app was also required for proof of vaccination, but the QR code is all Quebecers need to access non-essential services under the system.