Sharing family meals

I have always felt that family meal times were important. I grew up lucky enough to sit down almost every evening and enjoy supper as a family. I am part of a family of six, we were four daughters with two parents.

For as long as memories stretch, our family sat to have supper together every night. During my childhood, there were chunks of time that my dad worked shift work and wasn’t always home, then my two older sisters moved away much before my younger sister, and the one night a week my mom worked late, even with those memories I remember sitting at the table more nights than not with my family.

The table was always set, home cooked meals were made, the phone which at the time was hooked to a wall was off the hook, the television was turned off and the conversation was mandatory. Even when we weren’t interested. We all took turns talking about our day, sharing stories of what happened or didn’t, then we did the dishes and went on with our evening. Why do you think this memory has stuck out for me?

Thinking back, I honestly think this was . . .