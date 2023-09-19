Shawville 4-H Club holds barn dance at Starborn Farms

For The Equity Tom McCann Clarendon Sept. 16, 2023 Starborn Farms’ amazingly retrofitted farm facility on Front Road was the location of the Shawville area’s 4-H Club barn dance on Saturday evening. The event opened with a wonderful live acoustic set by Levi Hart. Josh Lafleur followed as DJ for the rest of the evening. Four sets of square dance calls were given by Tyler McCann and The Virginia Reel was called by senior 4-H member Amy Sheppard. Square dancing historically is a big part of the local 4-H Club and the evening was a great opportunity for the more senior members to show the younger members how things are done. The cost of admission for the evening was a donation at the door which raised $585 for the Canadian Cancer Society. A silent auction ran through the evening with articles donated by family and friends of the 4-H Club with a total of $520 raised. This money will be used to subsidize the 4-H Club’s activities. The evening was a real life example of the club’s members living the 4-H pledge: I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world.

