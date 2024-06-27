Shawville blood drive makes donating more doable

The Pontiac Agricultural Society held its first-ever blood drive on Thursday afternoon in the Agricultural Hall at the Shawville fairgrounds. The event was hosted in conjunction with Héma-Québec, the non-profit responsible for recruiting blood donors and managing blood donations in the province. Volunteers helped to guide new donors through the process, which included a questionnaire, the blood donation itself, and a revitalizing snack. Kayla McCann, a director with the society and the visionary behind the drive, said she wanted to bring blood donation to Shawville because up until now, people have had to go to Gatineau or Ontario if they wanted to give. McCann contacted Héma-Québec a few months ago to get the ball rolling, and on Thursday was proud to see that all 70 appointments were booked, with even more people showing up as walk-ins. “We have a lot of first-time donors,” she said, visibly . . .

