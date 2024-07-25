Shawville church hosts first community giveaway

Shawville’s Bethel Pentecostal Church hosted its first annual community giveaway on Saturday. People perused a wide array of goods in the church’s rear parking lot, including clothing, chairs, toys and textiles. The official start time for the inaugural event was 10 a.m. but people arrived up to an hour beforehand to start browsing the collection. Pastor Edwin Valles has been with the church since November, and he has been trying to organize events since then to . . .

