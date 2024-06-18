Shawville Lions serve 8th annual lobster supper

Members of the Shawville Lions Club dished up an East Coast-inspired community feast on Saturday night at the club’s annual lobster supper. Residents of Shawville and Clarendon, cottagers from Norway Bay, and Pontiac residents from further afield gathered at Shawville’s Agricultural Hall for a sunny evening of food, drink and lively conversation. Some folks drank beer, wine or cocktails at the bar, while others drifted from one table to another, chatting and cracking jokes. At 6 p.m. Lions member Eric Smith announced dinner was served, and diners promptly queued up at the table to each get their 1.5 pound P. E. I. lobster — and, naturally, a Dixie cup full of butter for dipping. Lions members also doled out generous dollops of coleslaw and potato salad to complete the plates. When everyone returned to their seats, the roar of lively conversation briefly gave way to the distinct cracking and smacking of . . .

