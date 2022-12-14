Shawville: Lyse Lacourse

Happy birthday to my dear sister Suzanne Gregory across the miles on Dec. 14.. Love from family and friends.

Allison Corrigan reported that on the week of Dec. 5-10, 2021 the nighttime temperatures varied from -13.33 degrees Celsius to -9.44 degrees Celsius. The daytime temperatures ranged from -6.11 degrees Celsius to 11.11 degrees Celsius.

The week of Dec. 4-10, 2022 the nighttime temperatures ranged from -12.77 degrees Celsius to 3.88 degrees Celsius. The daytime temperatures ranged from -0.55 degrees Celsius to 13.88 degrees Celsius. There was light snow on Dec. 4.

Our deepest condolences for the Farrell family on the loss of Bruce on Nov. 28, 2022.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Hamilton family on the loss of Janet on Dec. 5 at the age of 72.

On Dec. 18 we will be celebrating the fourth Sunday of Advent. We light the purple candle in the Advent wreath to mark the final week of prayer and penance as we await the birth of our Saviour. This candle symbolizes peace. It reminds us of the angels message “Peace on Earth, Goodwill Toward Men.”

As Christmas approaches, please permit me to reminisce again on precious memories. I am the eldest child and I remember gazing at my brothers and sisters joy and peace on their faces with our families looking at the manger being set up. Our grandfather explained the scene of the manger in Bethlehem. How Mary and Joseph were turned away from every place to stay and were finally given a stable. Then our Lord and Saviour was born. How beautiful and serene this scene must have been. I am reminded of this as I set up my manger for my grandchildren and will repeat the birth of Christ to them.