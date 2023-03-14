Shawville – Lyse Lacourse

Our sympathies to the Brazeau family on the loss of Edward on March 5 in his 80th year. Edward was the husband of Theresa.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Allard and St. Aubin families on the loss of Alvine on March 11. She was the wife of Michel. Alvine was the mother of Pierre (Charlene) and Gilles (Nicole).

Our deepest condolences to the Hobbs and Russell families on the loss of Ruth on March, 10 in her 85th year. Ruth was the wife of Eason. She was the mother of Janet (Bill), Candace (Brendan) and the late Sandra.

Our deepest sympathies to the Blanchfield and Dubeau families on the loss of Beverley on March 2 at the age of 82. She was the wife of Ray. She was the mother of Colin (Cynthia) and Kara (Adam).

Our thoughts and prayers for the Roy and Storey families on the loss of Sylvia on March 2 at the age of 80. She was the mother of Onna-Lee (Rick), David (June) and Clifford.

Our deepest condolences to the Horner family on the loss of Marjorie on March 2 at the age of 76. She was the sister of Wilmont and Kathryn.

The Shawville 150 Committee has announced an Anniversary Photo Contest. Please see the Municipality of Shawville’s Website for further details.

This week we will be celebrating the 4th Sunday of Lent. The fourth Sunday of Lent marks the halfway point of the Lenten season. Signs of joy are allowed on this day, expressing our belief in the hope of the resurrection and to inspire us as we continue our Lenten commitments to prayer, fasting and almsgiving.

Celebrating St. Patricks Day 2023. This year it is on Friday, March 17. Although the holiday originally started as a Christian feast day celebrating the life of St. Patrick, today it is a day of revelry and celebration of all things Iris. Don’t forget to wear green. Happy St. Patrick’s Day.