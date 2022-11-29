Shawville mourns passing of former mayor
Former Shawville Mayor, Sandra Murray, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Murray served as Shawville’s first female mayor for two terms before retiring in 2021 due to health reasons.
Prior to her time as mayor she served several years on Shawville’s council.
Murray had worked many years at the Pontiac Community Hospital and volunteered with local organizations including the Shawville Lionettes and Shawville United Church Women, Unit 6, among others.
See obituary of Sandra Murray on page 9 of this weeks paper.
LIZ DRAPER
SHAWVILLE November 28, 2022
