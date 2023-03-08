Shawville National Bank branch to be relocated to highway

Connor Lalande Shawville March 4, 2023 The Shawville branch of the National Bank will be moving from its current location at the intersection of Main Street and Centre Street sometime over the course of 2023, THE EQUITY has learned. While a specific date for the move has yet to be announced by the bank, the branch will be relocated within the shopping plaza at the corner of Highway 148 and Clarendon Street. According to National Bank spokesperson, Alexandre Guay, the branch is being moved, “ to offer a new distinctive experience focused on client support and advisory services.” Guay said over one million dollars will be invested in the new location and that bank clients will be notified of the moving date months beforehand. The Shawville branch of the National Bank has been at its current location since 2001. Shawville Mayor, Bill McCleary, stated that while Shawville has been fortunate to retain many of the businesses with its downtown core, the town is not immune to the economic challenges facing small communities. “The trend in all small towns is to move everything to the highway in this day and age,” McCleary said. “But we’re rather lucky in Shawville in that we don’t have many vacancies on our Main Street.”

