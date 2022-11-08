The Parents’ Voice Shawville maintained a great playgroup for many years before covid. When covid hit, playgroup like so many other programs had to close down. Now, almost three years later, playgroup is back with a whole new group of moms and little ones! Shawville Shenanigans is a playgroup for children aged 0-5 and their caregiver. It began as a way for . . .

