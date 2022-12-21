Sheenboro: Doris Ranger

Get well wishes go out to Merril Fleury of Chichester, Que. who is currently in the Pembroke Regional Hospital. Roy Gagnon of Chichester has been moved from the Shawville Hospital to the Manoir in Fort Coulonge. We are lucky to have a facility like this in our area. Belated birthday greetings go out to Ron Vellenga, Art McGuire, Cathy Dunn Meehan, Courtney Jennings Bertrand and Sandra and her son Greg Morris. Birthday greetings go out to Roy Gagnon on Dec. 19, Ron Kaulbach on Dec. 20, Mike Sullivan on Dec. 25, Andrew Perrault and Shelagh Sullivan on Dec. 26, Ross Carroll, Mike Lampkin and Denise Roberge on Dec. 27 and Sharon Picard on Dec. 28. On Dec. 16, George’s Bar in Chichester had a gift exchange along with the wonderful musicians who entertain every Friday. Mr. and Mrs. Santa also dropped in to help with the gift exchange. A wedding and a retirement announcement were also made at the party. Everyone got to enjoy cake made by Lisa Gagnon which was delicious A few reminders for our area — Sheenboro Transfer site holidays hours are: Wed., Dec. 28 (12-4 p.m.) Regular hours starting Sun., Jan. 8 (12-4 p.m.) For those of you who wish to attend Christmas Eve Mass on Dec. 24: Sheenboro at 5 p.m., Chapeau at 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s at 9 p.m. Dec. 25: St. Joseph’s at 9 a.m., Chapeau at 10:30 a.m. Also the 50/50 draw in support of Residence Meilleur will take place on Dec. 30 and it is a sell out. Good luck to all the supporters. Merry Christmas and all the best for 2023.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca