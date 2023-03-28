Sheenboro: Doris Ranger

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to all those who have lost loved ones, including our family, during the last few months. Please keep us in your prayers.

Our condolences to the Fleury family of Nichabau, Que. on the passing of Maurice Fleury (Donna). He was 74.

Get well wishes go out to Sandra Brennan of Sheenboro and Eldon Adam of Chapeau, Que. We wish you both a speedy recovery. Also, keep in your prayers Marlyn Morris of Chapeau.

Birthday greetings and best wishes go out to Janet Retty on March 27, Scott Ranger and Lynne Anne Storms on March 28, my nephew Shane Vandereyk on March 29, Henry Sallafranque who is celebrating his 95th and Robin Sullivan who are both celebrating on March 31, Patsy Morris, Lorna Gleason and Bailey Mcleese on April 1, Mike Fox on April 2 and Arlene Clyde and Tommy Hearty on April 4.

On Friday the Sheen Line Dancers were invited to perform at the Shawville Senior Fair. Free transportation was provided for all the seniors of the Western Pontiac. The bus was full. Everyone enjoyed a great day with our Shawville neighbours. Sheen Line Dancing is open to all every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Harrington Community Centre. A great fun exercise for the body as well as the mind.

Congratulations to Raymond Pilon who is now the new Mayor of Campbell’s Bay. He replaced the late Mayor, Maurice Beauregard. Looking forward to working with you.

A reminder that the 50/50 draw in support of Residence Meilleur is this coming Friday, at George’s Bar in Chichester. There are still tickets available. Contact any of the ticket sellers and they would be happy to accommodate.