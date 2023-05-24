Sheenboro to open public archive

The town of Sheenboro is in the process of opening a public archive to convene documents of historical and social importance to the community. Likely to be opened sometime this summer, the Sheenboro archive has been in development for approximately a year. According to Sheenboro council member Lorna Agnesi, the archive will be located in the basement of Sheenboro council chambers and will house a wide selection of documentation and content. Historical marriage documents, newspaper and magazine clippings, local music recordings and photographs are all to be included within the archive. “Older people you know, they’re literally dying off,” Agnesi said. “We want to get it up and going before they’re all gone.” Agnesi credits fundraising, donations from the local community and a $1,500 check provided by Pontiac MNA André Fortin with the progress made on the archive so far. According to his office, the provided funds came from Fortin’s “discretionary envelope” - a National Assembly pool of money used to support events and initiatives within his riding. “I think it’s so important because we have an aging community here and it has so much history, so much geography,” Sheenboro Mayor Doris Ranger said. “So I think while we have things archived in people’s homes, we wouldn’t want to lose it. So that’s one of the reasons why we decided an archive would be great.”

