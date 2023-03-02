Brett Thoms THE EQUITY Jill McBane behind the counter at Boutique Shawville Shooz. She has ran the business for four years and has never had a previous issue with the OQLF.
Shop owner warned over English Facebook posts

Liz Draper

Brett Thoms
Shawville Feb. 24, 2023
The owner of Boutique Shawville Shooz, Jill McBane, received a warning letter last week from Quebec’s French language authority, the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF), after publishing posts in English-only on her store’s Facebook page.
Boutique Shawville Shooz is a shoe and accessory store on Shawville’s Main Street.
The letter, which THE EQUITY obtained, notified McBane that the OQFL had received a complaint that Boutique Shawville Shooz was posting notices of a commercial nature on the store’s Facebook page without including a French equivalent.
According to the letter,

