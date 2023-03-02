Shop owner warned over English Facebook posts

Brett Thoms Shawville Feb. 24, 2023 The owner of Boutique Shawville Shooz, Jill McBane, received a warning letter last week from Quebec’s French language authority, the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF), after publishing posts in English-only on her store’s Facebook page. Boutique Shawville Shooz is a shoe and accessory store on Shawville’s Main Street. The letter, which THE EQUITY obtained, notified McBane that the OQFL had received a complaint that Boutique Shawville Shooz was posting notices of a commercial nature on the store’s Facebook page without including a French equivalent. According to the letter,

