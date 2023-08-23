Sitting on the dock of the Bay

Charles Dickson THE EQUITY Phil Holmes, a Councillor in the Municipality of Clarendon, met with a gathering of 60 Sand Bay residents on the beach for an hour in the pouring rain on Friday evening to address their concerns over the number of docks permitted along the Ottawa River waterfront. As Holmes told the crowd, one dock per lot is allowed under provincial law, which the province may expect the municipality to enforce at some point. Holmes’s message was that if the community will work with him, together they may be able to make a plan that will satisfy the requirements of the law and also respect the traditions of the community.

