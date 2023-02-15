Skating rink shed “ransacked” according to MoP

Brett Thoms Luskville February 9, 2023 The Municipality of Pontiac (MoP) announced last Thursday that the skating rink in Luskville was vandalized by three unidentified young people. The door of the skate cabin was knocked down and the electric radiators were torn off the wall leaving live wires exposed, along with other damage, which was compounded by last week’s weather. Due to the damage, the cabin will be closed and the electricity at the site will be shut off for the remainder of the season. The rink will still be open during the day, weather permitting, but due to the lack of electricity, it will not be open after dark. “I find it pretty sad, all summer we had similar problems, with teenagers or whoever they are trying to destroy everything we make,” said Mayor Roger Larose. “ We’re going to have no choice but to put cameras there.” Larose said that the vandalism that has been occurring recently is a shame because it is a drain on the municipalities finances that prevents further improvements to parks. The municipality stated MRC des Collines police would be investigating the incident and warned that their presence would be increased at the park.

