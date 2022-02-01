Sleeping under a starry night sky: New business to open in Thorne

Zainab Al-Mehdar Thorne Feb. 2, 2022 A new business is coming to Thorne. Tapping into their German roots, new business owners are starting a short term rental business called Hill Haus Domes Pontiac, located at 331 Chemin du lac Thorne. The business sits on a five acre lot, which will feature three geodesic domes that will serve as accommodation for short term rentals being flown in from Poland. “We recognize that there’s a serious need for hotel-like accommodations in the Pontiac,” said Jenna Jean-Marie, one of the . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca