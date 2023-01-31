So, why do we live here?

This is a question that we get asked by our friends in other provinces and by visitors to our county who are thinking of moving to another, more relaxing place to live.

Before building a new barn 20 years ago, I spent some time looking at other locations, (seven in total and only two that we previously owned) and one in another province. This would turn into a million dollar project and it would be well into the next generation before it was paid for.

For 10 years before a new barn was built, we had attended many dairy planning seminars where farmers, engineers, provincial dairy specialists, bankers, ventilation specialists and farm management professors from universities the world over had been lecturing us. I will never forget the advice from one financial adviser who said, “location, location, location was the most important decision whether you are building a coffee shop, a big box store, or a barn.” He also said, “once you pour the cement it’s very expensive to change.”

Paper and ideas are cheap. When I think back, I have witnessed entire shopping malls being torn down after 10 years of business because they were in the wrong end of town. Most of us have seen new barns built in a low spot close to the road, that flooded each spring when the snow melted. Dirt is very expensive to move if the topography does not suit the final plan.

External factors can also play a large part in the decision of the location. The year before we built the new barn, there was enough difference in milk quota price between our province and a neighbouring province to pay for the entire barn project. The difference in costs to make the project environmentally friendly between two provinces would have paid for the new farm to put the barn on and we could still have kept all our land that we farmed at home. Yes, the land at the other site was a couple classes better than at home too. So why didn’t we move? All our family refused to move away from our town, our county, and our province where everyone was caring and friendly.

All our family still live in our community and even with the divisive position that our province has adopted, Canada remains the most desirable place on earth to immigrate to. Hopefully, our province will soon return to Canadian values.

Even though many companies are moving their offices and high paying management jobs to another province or country to maintain world visibility and attract the best people, our county remains one of the few in Quebec that sees an increase in residents. And, why not? We don’t see flooding, drought, wild fires, or even run away crime. We have friends and neighbours who are teachers, nurses, doctors, shop owners, farmers, musicians, pharmacists, store owners and labourers who have moved from countries from every corner of the earth and chosen our area to call home. World class heart surgeons, medical advisors to the Canadian space agency, NHL hockey players and coaches, Olympians and welders who designed and built world class armored vehicles are but a few who have called Pontiac County home. At one time, a little barn in Pontiac County held more home bred Excellent Holstein cows than any other farm in Canada.

While we have one of the best doctors’ clinic I have friends in other areas that are over 80 years old and they don’t have a family doctor. Although some of our schools have some funny rules, most of our children are being schooled and raised bilingual and are offered jobs throughout the world. Some of our children are raised to speak several languages. Like many of you, I have friends from many different religious backgrounds and cultures.

Your grandparents have witnessed politicians and political parties, come and go. We have seen political parties amalgamate and split apart. We have also watched some parties become quite radical but they too will return to a more acceptable and inclusive way.

Climate and promise of prosperity can be a reason for many people to move but your friends and neighbours are the real reason why you stay.