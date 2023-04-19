Social Notes – April 19, 2023

QUYON - JILL YOUNG

I hope everyone is getting back to normal after that extended power outage over Easter weekend, and dealing with the after-effects of it. I know it took me a few days to let go of the tension and anxiety that had built up. It must have been a huge relief to get it back for those who had to wait until last Tuesday to have their power restored. Let’s hope we don’t go through that again anytime soon.

On Easter Monday, the Quyon Library hosted an Easter Egg hunt for the kids, which was organized by Kevin Martineau and Yvonne Belland. Many thanks to them for volunteering to do this for the children in our community, and helping out our local library as well. I hear it was well attended and enjoyed by all of the little ones.

Our family has spent the past week celebrating my mom’s milestone 75th birthday, and what fun it has been. On her birthday on Thursday, we joined with some of her family members for a wonderful lunch at Café 349 in Shawville, which was such a nice get-together in her honour. Then on Friday, we headed to Mont Tremblant for the weekend to celebrate. We had a beautiful chalet rented for the weekend, and we toured the village, enjoyed delicious food and drinks, and had a great time relaxing in the beautiful weather. It was a terrific way for my mom to celebrate 75.

Birthday wishes are going out to Joey-Lou Keon on April 20, and to Pryor Thompson on April 25. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

SHAWVILLE - LYSE LACOURSE

Happy belated 30th birthday to Amy Evans who celebrated her birthday on Thursday, April 13.

Our deepest condolences to the Howard family on the loss of Barry on Thursday, April 13, at the age of 75. He was the husband of Claire. Barry was the father of Vicky and Angela (Bass). He was the brother of Marion and the late Audrey.

Our sympathies to the Coyne and Lepine families on the loss of Viola on Sunday, April 9, at the age of 95. She was the wife of the late Ronald. She was the mother of Marsha (Darryl).

Our thoughts and prayers for the Gauthier and Lemay families on the loss of Gaetane on Wednesday, April 5, at the age of 61. She was the wife of Tony. She was the mother of Tony Jr.

Our condolences to the Laporte family on the loss of Claudette on Wednesday, April 5, at the age of 72. She was the sister of Linda (Thomas), Brian (Lyn), Vivianne (Fern), Bobby (Michelle), John (Diane), the late Helene and Nicole (Jean).

Happy belated birthday to Bonnie Brisebois who celebrated her birthday on Friday, April 15.

Happy birthday across the miles to our granddaughter Sophie Senack who is celebrating her 7th birthday on Friday, April 21.

Allison Corrigan reported that from April 2-15, 2023 the nighttime temperatures varied from -11.11 degrees Celsius to 9.44 degrees Celsius. The daytime temperatures ranged from .5 degrees Celsius to 23.88 degrees Celsius.

The weeks of April 3-16, 2022 the nighttime temperatures ranged from -4.44 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius. The daytime temperatures ranged from 8.88 degrees Celsius to 20.55 degrees Celsius.

On April 19, 2023 the high will be 9 degrees celsius and the low will be -2 degrees celsius. There will be wet snow. On Thursday, April 20, 2023 the high will be 9 degrees celsius and the low will be 0 degrees celsius. It is supposed to be sunny. On Friday, April 21, the high will be -12.22 degrees Celsius and the low will be -15.55 degrees Celsius. It is possible we will have rain. On Saturday, April 22, there will be 10-15 mm of rain.

SHEENBORO - DORIS RANGER

Our belated condolences to the Hynes family of Chapeau, Que., on the sudden passing of Pat Hynes (Olga Tkachenko) on April 2. Pat’s oldest son Jason of Scotland came home to be with his family during this sad time.

Our condolences to the many friends and cousins of Anne Giroux of Pembroke, Ont. After a long battle with cancer she passed away on April 10. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Edna Giroux (neé Boire) and a very close friend to Vince and Lorna Agnesi.

A funeral Mass for Maureen Morris will be held on Thursday, April 20, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul the Hermit in Sheenboro.

Prayers and get well wishes go out to Rosita Walker Ryan of Ottawa.

Birthday greetings go out to Liam Silverson, grandson of Rosita Walker, on April 17, my grandson Jesse Ranger on April 18, Eddie Walker on April 19 and Roy Perrault, Gail Sullivan ( Sheenboro) and Glen Magill on April 21.

On April 6, 2023, Jack Brennan and Art and Joanie McGuire attended a birthday tribute for Merle Haggard held at the Cinéma Lyn in Fort Coulonge. They enjoyed the show very much.

With the warm weather this past week the Ottawa River is rising fast in Sheenboro. Also a reminder that, as of March 31, no open fires allowed. A screen is required over all bonfires. Check the Sheenboro website for more info.

WALTHAM - HELEN PERRY

What beautiful, summer like weather we had the last couple of days. I sure hope that everyone took advantage of it. Our deck is all set up and we have been enjoying having barbecues and dining outside.

Birthday wishes are extended to Heidi Chaput of Pembroke, who is celebrating her birthday on April 21. Enjoy your special day, Heidi.

Owen Duff is celebrating his birthday on April 20. Enjoy your special day, Owen.