Social Notes – April 26, 2023

Quyon - Jill Young

Congratulations to Heather (Smith) and Pat Younge on the arrival of their baby girl on April 14. They named her Iris Vera Kay and she is a little sister for Ivy. Wishing the whole family all the best with their sweet little bundle.

Best wishes are also going out to Mandy Renaud and Ben Dubeau who welcomed their first child on April 15. They had a baby girl named Ava Mae. First time grandparents are Judy and Frank Renaud of Quyon. Congratulations to the whole family.

Belated first birthday wishes are going out to Hailey Armitage who celebrated on April 22. Happy birthday also to Jen McBane-Barr on April 29 and to her son Ryan Barr on May 1. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

The flood waters were rising in Quyon along the waterfront last week, leading to the parking lot of the Community Centre to be flooded. While I hear the water has stabilized and will start going down this week, it will still make it impossible to access the hall for a while. For that reason the Spring Market in support of Ste-Marie’s School which was planned for this Saturday, , has been postponed. I had planned to be there with my Watkins products, so we will stay tuned for a new date to be announced. Hoping all who are dealing with the high water levels are hanging in there. It’s a relief to know it shouldn’t be as bad as 2017 or 2019.

Waltham - Helen Perry

Waltham was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of long time resident, Jeannette Gagnon. She was the dearly loved daughter of the late (Cecile Boisvert) and the late Joseph Gagnon. Jeannette lost her fight, battling cancer. I admired her courage, strength and positive out look. She was a faith filled woman and loved working on the flower beds at the church and was a member of the church’s finance committee. She was loved by so many people and the support that she received during her illness was unbelievable. You will be sorrowfully missed by many. I will treasure our daily visits, chats and phone calls. May you rest in peace my dear friend.

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are extended to the Morris family of Sheenboro, Que. in the recent passing of Maureen Morris. She was the dearly loved daughter of the late Frances Hayes and the late Stephen Morris.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of James (Jim) Harrington of Pembroke, Ont. He was the beloved husband of Carmel (Morris). Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Carmel, family and friends at this sad time.

The happiest of birthdays is wished to our dear Michael who is celebrating his birthday on May 2. May the coming year be filled with health, happiness, love, peace and joy.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Our deepest condolences to the Duff and Howard families on the loss of Evelyn on April 16 at the age of 89. Evelyn was the wife of the late Donald. She was the mother of the late John, Jane (Doug) and late infant son James. She was the grandmother of Jaime (Kyle Richardson and the late Danny Moore) and Jenna.

Monday, May 1 is May Day. May Day is a European festival of ancient origins marking the beginning of Summer.

Saturday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. will be the Firemen’s Ball at the Shawville Agricultural Hall.