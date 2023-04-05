Social Notes : April 5, 2023

Quyon - Jillian Young

Congratulations to Stephen and Amanda Scott, as they welcomed a baby boy named Ethan on March 25. He is another beautiful grandson for Eddy and Nancy Scott, and adored by his big sister Ella. Best wishes to the whole family.

The Quyon Legion hosted a Bingo fundraiser at the Aydelu Centre in Aylmer last Wednesday, and I hear they had a great turnout. So glad it was a big success.

On Saturday, I attended the Easter Tea at Shawville United Church, which was put on by the Shawville 150 Committee, and it was a lovely event. We very much enjoyed the delicious sandwiches and sweets, and had a great time visiting with friends.

Birthday wishes are going out to Jasper Hamilton, turning two on April 5, and to Erin Brazeau, also on April 5. Happy birthday to Emma Hobbs, as she celebrates on April 8. Best wishes to everyone marking special occasions this week.

As we are now in the midst of Holy Week, we look forward to the joy we know is coming on Easter Sunday. I am excited, as I won the Quyon Community Association draw for an Easter dinner, which we are really looking forward to. Wishing everyone a blessed and happy Easter.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Our sympathies to the Perrier family on the loss of Allan on Friday, March 24 at the age of 95. Allan was the husband of the late Noreen. He was the father of Gary (Valerie), Debbie (Wes), Joanne (Mel), Joe (Roxanne), Ed (Lynda), Terry and the late Roberta (Bert).

Our condolences to the Hodgins and Sanschagrin families on the loss of Gisele on Sunday, March 26 at the age of 84.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Heeney family on the loss of Michael on March 21 at the age of 59.

On Wednesday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a presentation by Chris Judd at the Shawville Community Lodge, The Beginning of Farming.

Happy 30th birthday to Naomi Nowlan on Friday, April 7.

Happy Easter to all.

Sheenboro - Doris Ranger

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the Jennings family on the passing of Jim Jennings (Anastasia “Stacia” Kennedy)of Ottawa. His funeral will take place in Sheenboro at a later date. He passed away peacefully on March 26, at the young age of 92. He was born in Sheenboro and a few years later his family moved to Rouyn, Quebec. After several years the Jennings family returned to Sheenboro but by then Jim was fully bilingual which helped him throughout his life. He spent his entire career in the heavy civil construction industry working throughout Canada and other countries. After retirement he and Stacia spent most of their time at their cottage in Sheenboro and were always willing and ready to volunteer and help raise money for Sheen parish. A steak dinner donated, prepared and served at their cottage was a big hit in the Canada Day Auction.

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to Gene and the O ‘Brien family on the sudden passing of Eddie O’Brien of Chapeau on April 1. Friends may call at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 4, 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on April 5. He will be sadly missed in the farming industry.

Also our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the Hynes family of St. Joseph’s, Allumette Island, on the sudden passing of Pat Hynes on April 2.

Birthday greetings and best wishes go out to Arlene Sullivan Clyde and Tommy Hearty on April 4, Marlyn Walker on April 5, Emma Rose Silverson, granddaughter of Rosita Walker on April 7 and Andrew Retty and Ruby Rose Vaillancourt, great granddaughter of Betty Morris, on April 8.

The March 50/50 draw in support of Residence Meilleur was won by Paul Devine of Pembroke, Ont. Congratulations on your win.

Just a reminder: There will be no Mass Saturday evening in Sheenboro. Mass will be celebrated for Donat Ranger at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday, requested by Jerry and Marie Paule Muldoon.

Happy Easter to all.

Waltham - Helen Perry

Our condolences and prayers are extended to Donna Fleury, family and friends in the recent passing of Donna’s beloved husband Maurice Fleury.

Birthday wishes and lots of love are wished to our dearest Rhonda, who is celebrating her birthday today April 5. Enjoy your special day Rhonda, and may the coming year be filled with God’s richest blessings of love, peace and joy.

Brenda Landry-Chaput and Linda Landry-Soulière are celebrating their birthdays on April 6. Enjoy your special day girls.

Warm birthday wishes are extended to Helen Pilon, who is celebrating her birthday on April 8. Enjoy your special day, Helen.

Happy anniversary wishes and love are extended to Lorna & Frankie Turner, who are celebrating their wedding anniversary on April 11. May the coming year be filled with God’s richest blessings

This is Holy week and this coming weekend, Christians will be celebrating the Easter Triduum (three days). Traditionally, this is Holy Thursday Good Friday and the Easter Vigil. Easter is the most important religious celebration, of the Christian faith. For Christians, Christ’s rising from the dead, is the ultimate proof of his divinity and his conquest over death and sin. This is the reason why some Christians refer to themselves as the Easter people.

May you have a blessed Easter weekend with your family and friends and stay safe.