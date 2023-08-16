Social Notes – August 16, 2023

Quyon - Jillian Young

Congratulations to Becky McKay and Kevin Renaud, as they were married on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Pine Lodge. They were surrounded by their family and friends as they became husband and wife, and everyone had a fantastic time celebrating. Wishing Becky and Kevin all the best in this new chapter of their life together.

This past Saturday, the Young clan – descendants of Bay and Velva Young - gathered at Donna and Ellard Kennedy’s for our first-ever Family Reunion. It rained for a while in the afternoon, but that didn’t dampen the spirits, as everyone enjoyed reminiscing and catching up. The sun came back out again in time for a Texas Horseshoe tournament, and a delicious steak barbeque. It was great to have everyone together for the afternoon, as some of us hadn’t seen each other in years, and some had never even met before. It was also wonderful to see all of the little ones running around and playing together, as they next generation formed a bond that will hopefully last a lifetime. We sure are “Happy to be Young”. A big thank you to Donna and Ellard for hosting this special day.

Belated first birthday wishes are going out to Marlee Jo Harrison, as she turned one on Aug. 8. We also have birthday wishes going out to Troy Cote on the 16th, to Rylie McCann on the 17th, and to Sue Hamilton on the 18th. Happy birthday to Wayne Hobbs as he celebrates on the 19th, and to Kayla Duquette and Abigail Cote, both on the 21st. Best wishes to everyone celebrating special occasions this week.

We got great news last week when Clarendon Street Café announced they will be re-opening in a different location. They have moved out to Hwy 148 to the old restaurant/garage location that has been closed for several years. They will be opening the doors this Friday, Aug. 18, and our community is very excited. Looking forward to enjoying meals at the new Café.

Be sure to mark your calendars for the weekend of Sept. 8-9, as Quyon will be bustling with excitement. Quyon Sports & Rec will be holding a 3-pitch tournament that weekend, while the Quyon Community Association is bringing back Community Day. You won’t want to miss all the fun, plan to be there.

Waltham - Helen Perry

We were saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Noel Desrochers of Pembroke, the beloved husband of Joanne Blain. Noel had lived here in Waltham years ago and he was a member of our Waltham fire department. Our heartfelt sympathy thoughts and prayers are with Joanne, his family and friends at this difficult time.

Anniversary wishes are extended to Julie and Lester Lamarche, who celebrated their anniversary on Aug. 12. May you share many more.

Happy 1st wedding anniversary is wished to Heidi and Ryan Trabam of Pembroke, who celebrated their anniversary on Aug. 12. May you share many more.

Birthday wishes and love are extended to our dear grandson Jacob, who is celebrating his birthday on Aug. 18. May your year be blessed with health, happiness, love, peace and joy.

Sheenboro - Doris Ranger

Belated birthday greetings go out to my great grandson Francois Robert Adam who turned one on Aug. 6. Proud parents are Brenden Adam and Brittany Goldberg.

Birthday greetings and best wishes go out to Rochelle LaDouceur on Aug. 13, Logan Obrien on Aug. 17 and Olivia Boyuk and Margaret Rose Turner on Aug. 18.

Sheenboro is having a 50s and 60s dance in support of the Sheen Hall this coming Saturday, Aug. 19. Music by Reg Carkner & De Under 2 from 8 p.m. to midnight. The door opens at 7 p.m. and the cost is $10.00. There is also a guaranteed 50/50 pay out of $500.00. No advanced tickets.

The 50/50 tickets in support of Residence Meilleur are now available for the monthly draw at George’s Bar on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. There was no draw in July but congratulations and thank you to Warden Jane Toller who won the 50/50 in June and donated half back to Residence Meilleur. The $2500.00 donation was much appreciated.

The 5 o’clock Mass at St. Paul the Hermit in Sheenboro on Saturday will take place at St. Theresa’s Church in Fort William.

Have a good week!

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

The St. Paul’s Anglican Church chicken BBQ was a tremendous success in spite of the downpour we were all experiencing.

Stellar Shine Jesus Light Vacation Bible Camp started on Monday, Aug. 14 and runs until Friday, Aug. 18 from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Grace Community Bible Church.

There will be a Food Drive 2023 by the Pontiac Chamber of Commerce at Giant Tiger on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Basic essentials and monetary donations will be accepted.

Happy 62nd birthday to Marc Gregory on Aug. 19.

Shawville Fair passes are available at the Pontiac Agricultural Society office from 9-5 from Monday to Friday.