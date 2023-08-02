Social Notes – August 2, 2023

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

Our deepest condolences to the Lance family on the loss of Doreen on Saturday, July 22, at the age of 70. Doreen was the mother of Michael (Jason) and Rachel (Chris) and the grandmother of Mackenzie, Felix and William.

Happy 3rd birthday to our grandson Simon on who celebrates today.

On Wednesday, August 2, at 10:30 a.m., the Pontiac Archives Presents: Forgotten Places with Gloria Tubman.

Happy 33rd birthdays to our daughter Marie-Michelle Lacourse on Thursday, August 3, and our niece Samantha Lacourse on Monday, August 7.

Waltham - Helen Perry

The Pembroke Diocese, fellow priests and laity were saddened to hear of the passing of Reverend Grant Reginald Neville, of Pembroke. Father Neville had served mass here in Waltham a few times. He was a wonderful priest. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

Belated birthday wishes are extended to Paulette Plelletier, who celebrated her birthday on July 28. We hope that you had a wonderful birthday.

Happy belated wedding anniversary wishes and love are extended to Hazel and Chuck Chassie who celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on August 1. May you share many more years of God’s richest blessings.

Birthday wishes and love are wished to our dear Jodi, who is celebrating a birthday on August 6. May the coming year be filled with health, happiness, love, peace and joy. Donna Godin and Jacob Chenier are also celebrating birthdays on August 6. We hope that you all enjoy your birthdays.

Have a good week everyone.