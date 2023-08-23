Social Notes – August 23, 2023

Waltham - Helen Perry

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Kendyl Smith-Trimm of Pembroke, Ont. Kendyl was the loved and cherished daughter of Cheryl Smith and Patrick Trimm and the natural born child to Rhys Pritchard and the late Shelley Anne Smith. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Cheryl and Patrick, family and friends at this difficult time. You are gone way to soon little Kendyl. May you RIP.

Waltham was saddened to hear of the passing of Louise (née Lajoie) Hazelwood, the beloved wife of Michael Hazelwood. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

Jodi, Mike, Alex, Mikaela and Ben of Embrun, Ont., were here on the weekend. On Friday evening, we celebrated Jacob’s birthday.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the residents of Yellownife, N.W.T. and Kelowna, B.C. who have been evacuated from their homes due to the wild fires. This is so sad. I can’t imagine what is going through their minds, the fear and the worry that they may not have a home to return to. There are a few former residents of Waltham that had to be evacuated from Yellowknife.

Best wishes are extended to all those celebrating birthdays and anniversaries this coming week.

Quyon - Jill Young

Congratulations to Stacey and Jordan Kearns on the arrival of their baby boy, Leo Elliott, born on August 12. He is a little brother for Sadie and Van, and a new grandchild for Mark and Darlene Kearns. Wishing the whole family all the best with their sweet little bundle of blue.

On Saturday, the Quyon Lions Club hosted their annual ATV Poker Run with a great gang out to enjoy the day. They headed out from Gavan’s Hotel, with stops along the way at Ladysmith Hotel, The Junction and Astra Estates Golf Course. They ended up back at Gavan’s for the presentation of prizes and a delicious barbecue. Kudos to the Lions Club for organizing this fun day.

This past weekend, the Quyon ball diamonds were buzzing as they hosted the 2023 Quyon Camp of Champions Softball Tournament. The tournament featured both slo-pitch and 3-pitch games being played all weekend long. Teams come from far and wide for this tournament in support of the Special Olympics. Congratulations to the winning teams and to all who help out at this tournament.

For our minor ball players, the season has come to an end, with final games being played out last week. Quyon 1 were the champs in the 7-9 division, as well as in the 10-12 division. In the 13-17 division, Shawville 2 defeated Quyon 1 to win the championship. Congratulations to all of the teams and coaches on another great season. Soccer also started last week and it is great to see the action continuing in our town for the kids. A special thanks to Quyon Sports and Recreation and to all of the parents and volunteers who help to make this happen.

Birthday wishes are going out to Garry Trudeau and Sarah Kavanagh, both celebrating today. We also have birthday wishes going out to Lynn Leach, Malinda Provost and Donald McKenny, all on the 25th, to Hannah Lang on the 28th and to Kinley Conners and Denis Renaud on the 29th. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

Shawville - Lyse Lacourse

There was an excellent turnout for this year’s Vacation Bible School all last week. It was held at the Grace Community Bible Church with Bethel Pentecostal and New Hope Fellowship co-hosting. All who attended loved it.

Save the date for this year’s edition of the Shawville Fair starting next week on Thursday, August 31 until September 4.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Moorhead family on the loss of Vera on August 8 at the age of 86. Vera was the aunt of Lynn, Gary (Tracy) and Shelley (Ertug).

Our thoughts and prayers for the Moorhead family on the loss of Waverley “Pat” on August 18. He was the husband of the late Joy. He was the brother of the late Dawson and late Vera. He was the father of Shelley (Ertug).